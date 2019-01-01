'James & Wan-Bissaka bring X-factor to Man Utd' – Solskjaer delighted with summer business

The Red Devils boss has been able to bring in two young players with considerable promise and is expecting them to flourish at Old Trafford

Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka bring “X-factor” to , says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with two fresh faces being tipped to flourish at Old Trafford.

A change in approach when it comes to recruitment has been overseen by the Red Devils boss this summer.

Greater emphasis has been placed on acquiring players with the ability to shine in the present and progress in the future.

James and Wan-Bissaka, who are both just 21 years of age, fit that mould, with the intention being that they will spend many successful years in their new surroundings.

Solskjaer is confident that both men will provide immediate returns on the fees invested in them, with James snapped up from Swansea for £15 million ($19m) while £50m ($63m) was required to prise Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace.

Quizzed by United’s official website on how the and U21 internationals tick the right boxes, Solskjaer said: “Well, I know this club, the supporters, staff, coaches and team-mates, we want players who can get us off the edge of their seats as well.

“Both these players have X-factors, real X-factors, and are great, humble human beings who are hard-working, hungry and just at the start of their careers. I’m sure the fans will be delighted when they see their progress.

“They are here now. Now it’s up to them to take the opportunity and prove their worth.

“Of course, we don’t expect them to set the world alight on the first day, but they are going to grow into big and very good Manchester United players.”

Both James and Wan-Bissaka mentioned discussions with Solskjaer about his vision for the future when committing to long-term contracts at United.

The man at the helm is delighted to see fresh faces buying into the project that he is endeavouring to piece together on the back of a testing 2018-19 campaign for all concerned.

“They’ve been great when I’ve spoken to them,” added Solskjaer.

“It’s about them also coming in, being themselves and showing that they’re here to take the places of the other players, which makes a competition for places, which will then spur their team-mates, to be fair, to push their game.

“Obviously, Aaron has not joined us yet but Daniel has already set the marker and the standard on work-rate and attitude in training.

“Whoever you’re going to speak to later on, if you ask about him then it’s been a delight to see.”