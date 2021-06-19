Jaime Munguia vs Kamil Szeremeta: TV channel, live stream, date & fight time
Undefeated middleweight boxer Jaime Munguia will be the favorite on Saturday against Kamil Szeremeta, who was booked on short notice, but Szeremeta's effort in a defeat to Gennady Golovkin last year showed his toughness in the ring.
The GGG loss was the first of Szeremeta's career, though the level of his opponents beforehand had been underwhelming relative to Munguia.
The fight will take place at Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas, where it should be a home crowd type of atmosphere for Munguia, who hails from Mexico.
Ahead of the fight, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream live online, and more.
Fight
|Jaime Munguia vs Kamil Szeremeta
Date
|Saturday, June 19
Coverage starts
|12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET
Expected fight time
|3 pm PT / 6 pm ET
Venue
|Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (U.S.), the fight can be streamed exclusively on DAZN.
|Online stream
|DAZN
Jaime Munguia vs Kamil Szeremeta: Tale of the tape
|Name
|Jaime Munguia
|Nickname
|N/A
|Date of Birth
|October 6, 1996
|Nationality
|Mexican
|Weight class/Style
|Middleweight
|Height
|6-0
|Wins
|36
|Losses
|0
|Draws
|0
Munguia last fought in October 2020, defeating Tureano Johnson. He also toppled Gary O'Sullivan last year.
Of his 36 career victories, 29 have been via KO.
|Name
|Kamil Szeremeta
|Nickname
|N/A
|Date of Birth
|October 11, 1989
|Nationality
|Polish
|Weight class/Style
|Middleweight
|Height
|5-9
|Wins
|21
|Losses
|1
|Draws
|0
Szeremeta fought GGG last December, losing in seven rounds.
Of his 21 career victories, five have been via KO.
What have Jaime Munguia vs Kamil Szeremeta said?
“I think I need to make a statement," Munguia said at his final press conference. "I’m on the rise, so I have to keep doing things better with each fight.
"We have a great fighter in front of us. We have a lot of respect and admiration towards him, so we have to make sure we do things correctly so that we get a big fight next.”
Szeremeta, meanwhile, isn't concerned about the atmosphere.
"I’m not worried about being in a place that will be full of Jamie Munguia’s supporters," he said. "I don’t even care. I’m used to this. I’m always fighting in other territories.”
Who is on the Jaime Munguia vs Kamil Szeremeta undercard?
- Jaime Munguia vs. Kamil Szeremeta; Middleweight
- Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Gabriel Rosado; Super Middleweight
- Ibeth Zamora vs. Marlen Esparza for Zamora’s WBC women’s flyweight title
- Blair Cobbs vs. Brad Soloman; Welterweight
- Raul Curiel vs. Ferdinand Keroyban; Welterweight
- Alexis Rocha vs. James Bacon; Welterweight
- Manuel Flores vs. Daniel Lozano; Junior Featherweight
- Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Demetrius Banks; Cruiserweight
- Gregory Morales vs. TBA; Junior Featherweight