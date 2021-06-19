Jaime Munguia vs Kamil Szeremeta: TV channel, live stream, date & fight time

One of the top up-and-coming middleweight fighters will try to avoid an upset on Saturday night

Undefeated middleweight boxer Jaime Munguia will be the favorite on Saturday against Kamil Szeremeta, who was booked on short notice, but Szeremeta's effort in a defeat to Gennady Golovkin last year showed his toughness in the ring.

The GGG loss was the first of Szeremeta's career, though the level of his opponents beforehand had been underwhelming relative to Munguia.

The fight will take place at Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas, where it should be a home crowd type of atmosphere for Munguia, who hails from Mexico.

Ahead of the fight, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream live online, and more.

Fight Jaime Munguia vs Kamil Szeremeta Date Saturday, June 19 Coverage starts 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET Expected fight time 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET Venue Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (U.S.), the fight can be streamed exclusively on DAZN.

Online stream DAZN

Jaime Munguia vs Kamil Szeremeta: Tale of the tape

Name Jaime Munguia Nickname N/A Date of Birth October 6, 1996 Nationality Mexican Weight class/Style Middleweight Height 6-0 Wins 36 Losses 0 Draws 0

Munguia last fought in October 2020, defeating Tureano Johnson. He also toppled Gary O'Sullivan last year.

Of his 36 career victories, 29 have been via KO.

Name Kamil Szeremeta Nickname N/A Date of Birth October 11, 1989 Nationality Polish Weight class/Style Middleweight Height 5-9 Wins 21 Losses 1 Draws 0

Szeremeta fought GGG last December, losing in seven rounds.

Of his 21 career victories, five have been via KO.

What have Jaime Munguia vs Kamil Szeremeta said?

“I think I need to make a statement," Munguia said at his final press conference. "I’m on the rise, so I have to keep doing things better with each fight.

"We have a great fighter in front of us. We have a lot of respect and admiration towards him, so we have to make sure we do things correctly so that we get a big fight next.”

Szeremeta, meanwhile, isn't concerned about the atmosphere.

"I’m not worried about being in a place that will be full of Jamie Munguia’s supporters," he said. "I don’t even care. I’m used to this. I’m always fighting in other territories.”

Who is on the Jaime Munguia vs Kamil Szeremeta undercard?