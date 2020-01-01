Sancho's Dortmund success an example for England youngsters - Mancienne

The Three Lions forward has thrived since making the move to Germany and is seen as an inspiration for those looking follow his path

More English players should follow the lead of Jadon Sancho in playing abroad to develop their game, says former youngster Michael Mancienne.

winger Sancho has thrived since swapping for regular first-team football in the .

After moving to in 2017 and becoming an international a year later, the 20-year-old has been heavily linked with a big-money move to the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

Mancienne, now playing with having spent three seasons of his club career with Hamburg, feels it is a path that should be taken by talented prospects.

Despite the strength of the Premier League, Mancienne says players like Sancho can improve in other top European leagues if regular game time is proving tough to come by at home.

"Obviously Jadon Sancho is a great player and it is good to see English talent playing abroad," he said to Stats Perform News.

"Foreigners come to England all the time and it obviously seems like a normal thing.

"I know the Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world but to go and get that experience of playing abroad is massive and it can make you a better player.

"It can definitely help your career, especially for a young player struggling to break into their first team.

"If you get the chance to go abroad I think that's massive and it can further your career."

Asked if more English players should go to the Bundesliga, he added: "Yeah most definitely, I think it is massive."

Mancienne won 30 England caps at Under-21 level earlier in his career.

He has praised manager Gareth Southgate for his work with the senior side, which he believes has been boosted by blooding youngsters like Sancho, who has 11 caps.

"I think [Gareth Southgate] has done a brilliant job," said Mancienne. "He came in and he changed a lot.

"People weren't sure if it was the right thing to do but giving younger players a chance to have that experience is only going to make them a better team and a better squad.

"You saw Germany years ago, their U21 team that I played against in the U21 Euros, that team went on and won the World Cup. They trusted that team and they kept them together.

"It doesn't matter how old you are, young players need that experience if they want to improve.

"Southgate has been brilliant in pushing, not changing the team and making it younger, more vibrant and full of energy."