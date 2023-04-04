'He will be a top coach' - Jack Wilshere names the Arsenal star who could follow in Mikel Arteta's footsteps

Jack Wilshere believes Mikel Arteta will inspire several Arsenal stars to follow in his footsteps and become coaches once they retire.

Wilshere retired from playing at the end of last season

His U18s side have reached the FA Youth Cup semi-final

Xhaka has already spoken of his ambition to be a coach

WHAT HAPPENED? A number of members of Arteta’s squad have already started doing their coaching badges, including Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares, who is currently on loan at Fulham.

And Wilshere, who is Arsenal’s Under-18s coach, can’t see any reason why they won’t go on to forge a successful career for themselves in the technical area once they decide to hang up their boots.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I think all of them,” said the former Gunners’ midfielder. “Granit especially - will be a top coach. There is no way if you want to be a coach and you are around Mikel and you see him coach, that you wouldn’t want to go and do your badges. There is no way. It is just the way he coaches and the passion that he has with it. It’s just inspiring.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wilshere returned to Arsenal last summer to take on the U18s job after retiring from playing and the 31-year-old says he has already learned so much just from being able to watch Arteta in action at London Colney.

“Just being around Mikel, watching him coach, watching him set up the team the way he does. I actually love it,” said Wilshere. “Going over there the day before the game watching the team and watching Mikel do it and then bring it to life. It’s a good place to be.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT'S NEXT? Arsenal return to Premier League action on Sunday with a trip to Liverpool as they look to maintain their lead at the top of the table.