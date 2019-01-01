Iwobi’s effort not enough to save Everton from Norwich City loss

The Nigeria international came off the bench but could not help the Toffees avoid defeat in front of their home fans

Alex Iwobi made a second-half appearance in ’s 2-0 defeat to in Saturday’s Premier League game.

The 23-year-old came off the bench in the 56th minute of the encounter, replacing Morgan Schneiderlin after Todd Cantwell had opened the scoring for the Canaries.

The former midfielder had an 85% successful pass rate and fired one shot which missed the target.

Article continues below

Iwobi’s contributions were not, however, enough to save his side from a home loss at Goodison Park, with Dennis Srbeny sealing victory for Norwich in the 90th minute.

The defeat saw Marco Silva’s men drop to 15th spot in the Premier League table with 14 points from 13 games.

Iwobi, who has two goals this season, will hope to return to ’s starting XI when they take on Wilfred Ndidi’s on December 1.