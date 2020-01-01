Iwobi starts as Everton lock horns with Aina and Adarabioyo’s Fulham

The former Arsenal man has been handed his third start of the current season as the Toffees chase a win against the newly-promoted side

Manager Carlo Ancelotti will be counting on Alex Iwobi to inspire against having listed the international in his starting XI.

The Goodison Park giants who made a bright start to the 2020-21 campaign have stuttered in recent matches. They will be desperate to get back to winning ways after three consecutive losses - the first time Ancelotti has lost three league games in a row since November 2006.

Their last outing before the international break saw them lose 3-1 at home to despite taking a 19th-minute lead through Bernard.

They go to Craven Cottage needing a win that will boost their ambition of picking a ticket at the end of the season.

To achieve this aim, manager Ancelotti has started Iwobi in a three-man midfield alongside Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while they would be relying on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and James Rodriguez for goals.

As expected, Cote d’Ivoire international Jean-Philippe Gbamin will not feature in this game as he is still on the sidelines due to an Achilles Tendon Injury.

For Scott Parker’s Fulham, Ola Aina alongside English footballers of Nigerian descent Tosin Adarabioyo and Ademola Lookman have been handed a starter’s role as well as Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina.

Sunday’s session. 👊



A Fulham XI to take to the field in an hour!#FULEVE pic.twitter.com/QDbW8NQLLg — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) November 22, 2020

Cameroonian star Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa will start from the bench, while ’s Neeskens Kebano and Cote d’Ivoire’s Jean Michael Seri will play no part in this game.

The Cottagers have been goal-shy in the attack, especially at home, scoring just three goals across their four Premier League home matches.