Iwobi ready to play in any position for Everton

The Nigeria international has promised to give his best for the Goodison Park outfit in any role he is deployed

Alex Iwobi has expressed his readiness to play in any position for after impressing against on Sunday.

The 24-year-old started in his familiar midfield role in the opening first half of the Toffees’ 3-2 victory over the Craven Cottage outfit.

Iwobi was then redeployed to a wingback role in the second half as Fulham attempted to launch a comeback after they were down 3-1.

The Nigerian international impressed in the right wing-back role to help Carlo Ancelotti’s side secure their fifth Premier League win of the season.

Iwobi has also played on the flanks, midfield and forward roles since teaming up with the Goodison Park outfit from and is prepared to continue his versatility for the club.

“I am a forward-thinking player, I like to get on the ball and express myself,” Iwobi told Everton TV.

“We were able to do that quite freely in the first half and had a lot of joy. We were very good going forward and created a lot of threats and chances.

“I played right wing-back a couple of times with Arsenal, they wanted me to bomb on and, like I was doing in the first half at Fulham, get crosses in and run down the line with the ball.

“It is not something I have done a lot but anywhere I am told to play, I try to do my best. Ben [Godfrey] and James [Rodriguez] and Doucs [Doucoure] were talking to me and made it more comfortable.

“Sometimes, with my defensive position, I wouldn’t know where to be but with them helping and talking it was a lot easier.

“I will take the positives but there are still things I have to learn if I am going to play in this position, especially defensively.

“At least, for me, playing right wing-back, the manager has in his mind, I can play anywhere on the left and right and in the middle.

“Anywhere he wants me to play, I will be able to do that job. And wherever I am playing I will give 100 per cent for the club.”

Victory against Fulham helped to climb to sixth spot on the Premier League table.

Iwobi is hoping the win at Craven Cottage will motivate then to perform well in the remaining games of the season, starting with their clash against on Saturday.

“It was important for us to kick-start our season, we hadn’t won in a while so the main thing was to get that result and use it as motivation going into the next game," he continued.

“Fulham changed their tactics for the second half and made it difficult for us. But we were able to withstand the pressure and come out with three points, so it was a good result.

“We started the season really well but the past couple of games weren’t good. This will be great for us to kick on and do well for the season.”

Iwobi has made 10 appearances across all competitions for Everton this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.