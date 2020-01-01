Iwobi is really good in one-versus-one situations – Everton manager Ancelotti

The forward delivered eye-catching performances for the Toffees to help his side secure victory over the Foxes

manager Carlo Ancelotti believes Alex Iwobi is showing confidence following his impressive form.

The international provided an assist as the Toffees secured victory over in Wednesday’s Premier League game.

The 24-year-old has also featured in a wingback role for the Goodison Park outfit after some of their players suffered injuries.

The contribution of the Super Eagles forward ensured the Toffees’ current fifth position on the Premier League table.

Ancelotti has praised the former star and believes he is regaining his confidence with his performance against the Foxes.

“It’s his [Iwobi's] best moment since I arrived [at ],” Ancelotti told the Everton website.

“He is showing confidence, is really good in one-versus-one situations and he is working hard. The key is to work hard – the team is working hard.

“I said to the players that we have to be satisfied but we have to work and we have to improve.”

Iwobi has featured in more than four games since he left his boyhood club Arsenal for life at Goodison Park.

The versatile forward has scored one goal and provided three assists in 14 appearances for Everton in the current campaign.

Iwobi will hope to continue his recently-found form when Everton take on his former club Arsenal in Saturday’s Premier League game.

The forward remains a key member of the Super Eagles and has featured in 44 games for the three-time African champions.

Iwobi is part of Nigeria team that is aiming to qualify for the 2022 in . The forward will be expected to continue his fine showings for both club and country in the 2020-21 season.