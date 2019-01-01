Iwobi: Being 'very comfortable' at Arsenal helped lead to Everton move

The Nigerian has taken well to life at Goodison Park thus far, having scored two goals in three appearances

winger Alex Iwobi has said that he left this summer in part because he had become too comfortable at the club.

Iwobi left Arsenal on deadline day, moving to Merseyside in a deal that could eventually total £40 million ($49m).

The transfer saw the 23-year-old leave the only club he had ever played for, with Iwobi having come through the Gunners youth academy up through his professional debut in 2015.

It was that familiarity that was part of the reason Iwobi sought out a new challenge away from north London.

"I got a few phone calls [about the deal] and spoke to my agent," Iwobi told Soccer Saturday of his transfer. "It took about a day of talking to the manager and talking to ( director of football) Marcel Brands.

"It wasn’t really hard and I got convinced. I was very comfortable [at Arsenal] and I was on holiday so I didn’t think about any move. I got the call and thought about if this would be a better chance for me to improve myself as a player.

"I thought that this was a big opportunity and I shouldn’t turn it down. I’ve got no regrets about the decision."

Iwobi has taken well to life at Goodison Park, having scored two goals in three appearances thus far with Everton.

The international admits there have been some necessary adjustments from trading London for , but that he's enjoying life with his new club.

"It’s so far, so good, I feel like I’ve got a new home and I’m really comfortable here," Iwobi said.

"I haven’t noticed much of a difference [between Liverpool and London] but the thing I struggle with is the accent here.

"When Duncan [Ferguson] was speaking to me at first, I had to listen and engage and I wasn’t sure what he had said so I just agreed.

"It’s adapting to that but apart from that, it’s almost the same as being in London.

"So far, I’ve been treated really well. It’s a family club and everyone treats you like family. Even though it’s different to Arsenal, I’m enjoying it."

Iwobi and Everton take on Bournemouth in Premier League action on Sunday.