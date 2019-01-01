Ivorian midfielder Ismael Diomande joins Rizespor from Caen

The Ivory Coast international has signed a deal with the Black Sea Sparrowhawk's after undergoing successful medical examinations

Ismael Diomande has joined Turkish Super Lig side Caykur Rizespor from after agreeing to a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old Ivorian has been with the Vikings since 2016 initially on loan before the deal was made permanent after delivering convincing performances for the side.

Last season, the midfielder made 18 league appearances as the Stade Michel d'Ornano outfit was relegated from the French .

Article continues below

On Wednesday, the Black Sea Sparrowhawk's announced the acquisition of the Cote d’Ivoire international after reaching an agreement with the midfielder and his former club Caen.

“Caykur Rizespor'um have reached a two-year agreement with 26-year-old defensive midfielder Ismael Diomande who played for 's SM Caen last season,” read a statement on the club website.

“Welcome to our new club İsmaël Diomande, who also plays for the A national team.”

Diomande will link up with compatriot Armand Traore, ’s trio of Chidozie Awaziem, Azubuike Okechukwu and Aminu Umar.

The midfielder could make his debut for Rizespor when they take on Gençlerbirligi in their opening 2019/20 Super Lig game on August 17.