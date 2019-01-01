'I've seen nothing that gives me fear' - Neville confident ahead of World Cup last-16 clash

The Lionesses manager is confident his team can beat anyone in the competition, but will not underestimate Cameroon in round-of-16 tie

Women's manager Phil Neville has said he fears no side in the Women’s World Cup.

The Lionesses face in the round of 16 on Sunday, after progressing with a perfect record from the group stages for the first time in their World Cup history.

Despite that success, Neville acknowledged that each game had seen some sloppy passages from his team but also admitted his own standards might be unrealistically high.

“Yes, it does frustrate me,” the former player said at a press conference.

“I’m looking for something that may take a long time to achieve, that total domination for 90 minutes. I sometimes expect more of them, but maybe no team can do it for 90 minutes.

“My expectation levels are sometimes higher than what’s achievable. But I have to keep pushing the standards.

“And so far I’ve seen nothing in this tournament that gives me fear. I’ve seen nothing that makes me go: ‘Oh dear me, if we play them we’re going to struggle'.”

England are favourites to beat Cameroon and progress to the quarter-finals, where they would face Norway, who beat Australia in a penalty shootout on Saturday, should they advance.

Despite that, Neville will not underestimate their opponents, saying that his team could struggle against a defensive style.

“Our biggest tests are going to be against teams like that, the teams that we’re expected to beat but will sit low and really try to stifle us,” he continued.

“My players are looking forward to the games where teams will come out at us, give us more spaces to play and to counter-attack.”

No team at this World Cup has rotated as much as the Lionesses, and Neville says he has made those changes based on tactical needs in each game.

“We pick players based on their profiles,” the 42-year-old added.

“Over the years I’ve learned that, if you have one cog that’s not quite right in the system, that flow of how you want to play can’t work.”

“It’s not science, it’s common sense, it’s playing the right players in the right positions for the style of football you want to implement in a specific game.”