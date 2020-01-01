'I've always liked this club' - Haaland reiterates reasons why he chose Dortmund ahead of Man Utd

The Norway forward is settling in at his new club and has no regrets over his choice of January move

Erling Haaland said an immediate good feeling about persuaded him to join the club instead of .

The Norway forward has made a stunning rise to prominence after scoring 28 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions for Salzburg in the first half of the 2019-20 campaign.

It is little surprise therefore that a host of clubs were interested in signing the 19-year-old with Premier League giants United, champions and Dortmund's Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig all believed to have been keen on signing him during the January transfer window.

However, it was Dortmund who won the race to sign the striker after activating a release clause in his contract worth in the region of €20 million (£17m/$22m) at the start of this month.

Presented to the media at Dortmund's mid-season training camp in Marbella on Friday, Haaland, who has signed a four-and-a-half year contract, outlined the reasons for his decision.

As well as being attracted to Dortmund itself, Haaland also feels the Bundesliga is a perfect league for him to continue his development.

"It's been good, great guys, great staff. A good first week," Haaland told a news conference.

Asked why he picked Dortmund above United, Haaland added: "I chose Dortmund because my feeling was best here. It's a massive club. I've always liked this club.

"When I mention it, I start to smile because I like the club and how it is, so that's why. I like everything [the fans, the style of play], all of it.

"[The Bundesliga] is a good league with a lot of good players. It's a great league, the teams play nice football and I think it'll fit me."

Haaland is set to make his debut for Dortmund in a friendly match on Saturday.

His competitive bow will not come until at least January 18, when Lucien Favre's side take on

Dortmund were beaten 2-1 by last month in their final match before the Bundesliga winter break. The result leaves Favre’s side fourth in the table, seven points behind leaders .