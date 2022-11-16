Brentford and England striker Toney charged with 232 FA betting rule breaches over four-year period

Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney has been charged with breaching FA betting rules more than 230 times between 2017 and 2021.

Toney charged with 232 breaches

Alleged incidents between 2017 and 2021

Striker left out of England squad

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bees frontman could find himself in hot water having been charged with 232 breaches of the FA's betting regulations between February 2017 and January 2021. Toney also played for Scunthorpe, Wigan and Peterborough in that period before joining Brentford in 2020.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The striker was left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2022 World Cup despite his fine start to the season at club level. He netted a stunning brace as Brentford beat Man City in their final match before the break for the tournament.

WHAT THEY SAID?: An FA spokesperson said: "Ivan Toney has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of The FA's Betting Rules. It is alleged that the Brentford FC forward breached FA Rule E8 232 times between 25 February 2017 and 23 January 2021. Ivan Toney has until Thursday 24 November 2022 to provide a response."

In their own statement, Brentford said: "Brentford FC has been informed that Ivan Toney has been charged with breaches of FA Rule E8. The Club has been in discussion with Ivan and his legal representatives about this matter and those conversations will continue privately. We will make no further comment until the matter has been completed."

The FA charge will disrupt Toney's fine start to the season...

WHAT NEXT FOR TONEY? The striker has until November 24 to respond to the charge. He is not due to be back in action at club level until Boxing Day, when Brentford host West Ham in the Premier League.