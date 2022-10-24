'It's a team thing' - Chelsea boss Potter addresses Sterling's struggles ahead of Salzburg clash

Ewan Gennery|
Sterling Chelsea 2022-23Getty Images
ChelseaR. SterlingPremier LeagueG. Potter

Chelsea boss Graham Potter believes Raheem Sterling's goal drought is a result of his side's overall attacking play.

  • Failed to score since Potter's first game
  • Manager attributes dry spell to team output
  • Believes goals will come with time

WHAT HAPPENED? Potter is yet to find his favoured attacking combination at Stamford Bridge. No striker has started every game, and other attacking players such as Sterling have failed to find much form. The Englishman hasn't scored since Potter's first game as Blues boss.

WHAT HE SAID: Potter defended Sterling in his press conference ahead of facing Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League, saying: "I think it's more a team thing. We have to try to do better as a team, improve our attacking play as a team, and then individuals can do better. I always want to look at how the team functions and there is a lot of improvement possible in that area and that will help Raheem."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sterling made a big-money move to Chelsea this summer after seven years at Manchester City. He was a prolific scorer for the Citizens, bagging 131 goals during his time at the Etihad Stadium, but is yet to hit those heights in the darker blue of Chelsea. He has managed just four goals in all competitions thus far as he adapts to a new system in London.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Raheem Sterling chelsea 2022-23Getty ImagesSterling x ZiyechGetty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR STERLING? The forward will be hoping to find his shooting boots again soon and the trip to Salzburg in the Champions League may provide the perfect platform to do just that.

