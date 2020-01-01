'It’s once in a lifetime opportunity' – Oboabona reveals Dinamo Batumi’s title ambition

With their entry in next season’s Europa League sealed, the defender says that his side are going to put their foot on the gas and to win the league

Godfrey Oboabona says winning the Erovnuli Liga is Dinamo Batumi’s target this season following Thursday’s 4-1 win at Locomotive Tbilisi.

Flamarion Junior’s first-half brace plus strikes from Malkhaz Gagoshidze and Jaba Jigauri inspired George Geguchadze’s men to a comprehensive away victory at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium.

The triumph was their first this term having secured draws in all their previous four games.

It feels good to return to winning ways again. We hope to continue this way — Godfrey Oboabona (MON) (@oboabona) July 9, 2020

Oboabona, who has been a key figure in Batumi’s squad, was rested for the encounter ahead of Saturday’s clash versus Torpedo Kutaisi revels in the important win which he claimed was a ‘big deal’.

“It’s great to have a win after a very long time. After so many draws, it is so important to secure an away win,” the Super Eagles defender told Goal.

“Locomotive Tbilisi are a very solid team and are well organised defensively, so getting all points at stake on their ground is a big deal and we are all happy.

“Yes, we scored four goals but it wasn’t an indication that the encounter was a stroll in the park for us. It was really tough but what gave us the upper hand was our high level of fitness, resilience and the attitude to win.

“This result is a sign of greater things to come for because it will boost our confidence level going into our next game.”

Thanks to this result, Geguchadze’s side sits in the third position after garnering seven points from five league outings.

Now that Dinamo Batumi entry’s into next season’s has been guaranteed, the legend claims their next target is to win the Georgian elite division diadem.

“We still have so many games to play but that was our target at the beginning of the season and it has not changed,” he continued.

“We were so close last season but we got a Europa League ticket as our consolation.

“Everybody in Dinamo Batumi knows it's a once in a lifetime opportunity, so we will keep fighting and continue working hard having in mind that others are also eyeing the league title.

“I am a positive man and we have what it takes to make this season ours.”