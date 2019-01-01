'It’s not about being exciting and scoring bicycle kicks!' - Klopp urges consistency from Liverpool

The Liverpool manager has called on his team to be consistent after suffering a loss to Napoli in midweek

boss Jurgen Klopp has urged his side to remain consistent following their 2-0 defeat by in the .

The Reds have enjoyed a perfect start to their Premier League campaign as they look to go one better than last season’s second-placed finish.

However, their Champions League defence got off to a disappointing start as they succumbed to a 2-0 loss in , with Dries Mertens converting a penalty and substitute Fernando Llorente grabbing a late second after a rare Virgil van Dijk error.

Klopp is not overly concerned, however, suggesting his team’s main challenge is to show the consistency they have produced over the last season or so.

“I remember we played [a 1-1 draw] against last season,” Klopp said to the Daily Mail.

“We were there, and it was one of the best games for a while and we did really well. So let’s just keep going and we will see what happens. But it is not an obvious problem. We were often close to winning these games.

“It’s still the challenge - staying consistent. There is no alternative to it. It’s not about being exciting and scoring bicycle kick goals or whatever.

“It’s about winning football games with the way we play football and in the different ways we can play. Look at the game against Napoli, they play a 4-4-2 system but with the quality of players they have it’s a system you lose the ball often in some moments.

“Yet we controlled the game so often and came through the lines but then we didn’t create a chance that was a little bit of a problem. That’s how you have to play on the next level, control a game as long as possible and then speed up and come in decisive situations to score or try to score.

“This game was the next step. Very often we have to make analysis besides the result.”

Liverpool’s next game is back in Premier League action, as the league leaders travel to Stamford Bridge to face on Sunday in the hopes of maintaining their perfect start.