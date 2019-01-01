‘It’s never over till it’s over! – Twitter reacts as Harambee Stars fall to Algeria in Afcon opener

Harambee Stars will face Tanzania on Thursday hoping to secure maximum points to stand a chance of advancing from Group C

's Harambee Stars started their 2019 campaign on a low note after falling to a 2-0 defeat against on Sunday night.

Coach Sebastien Migne was forced into making changes in the starting line-up, bringing in youngster Joseph Okumu in central defence in place of Joash Onyango, who picked up a toe injury in training on Saturday.

Ayub Timbe was also given a chance on the right wing, with Johanna Omollo dropping out, as Eric Johanna took the creative role while Francis Kahata moved to the left wing.

However, after a sloppy start, the Kenyan side were punished with two first-half goals as Baghdad Bounedjah sent keeper Patrick Matasi the wrong way from the penalty spot before Riyad Mahrez’s first-time shot took a deflection off Abud Omar’s right leg on its way in for the second.

The result means both Algeria and , who defeated 2-0 earlier on, take control of Group C with maximum points and identical goal difference.

After the final whistle, Kenyan's took to Twitter to ponder on the performance and Harambee Star's chances of progressing to the knockout stages from Group C.

Its never over till its over! We can do this #HarambeeStars #Kenya pic.twitter.com/tfg8vBSGRl — Modish Properties (@ModishProperty) June 23, 2019

After a 15 year absence from the tournament you played your hearts out but didn't get a favorable result. Keep your heads up and keep going, kuteleza sio kuanguka. The whole nation is still rooting for you #HarambeeStars all the best in the rest of your #AFCON2019 fixtures. — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) June 23, 2019

Success to #HarambeeStars in the #AFCON2019 . We have every belief that you will do the country proud and ably represent us in the continental showpiece. All the best as you fiercely compete and play attractive, attacking football that will guarantee goals and victory. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) June 23, 2019

Lakini huyu commentator there are times he is not saying favorable things about Kenya ama hapo Ndio tension imenifikisha? 🤣🤣🤣 🇰🇪 #Harambeestars #ALGKEN #Afcon2019 #Tunaweza — Willis Raburu (@WillisRaburu) June 23, 2019

"The wonderful Nation Of Kenya will be rocking". I love the commentator. #AFCON2019 #harambeestars #TunaWeza — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) June 23, 2019

What an unpleasant evening for our East African teams! Taifa Stars harshly subdued by Lions of Teranga; Harambe Stars going into half time strongly eclipsed by Algerians. Not losing hope; we hope &pray for a better second half.

Keep fighting @harambee__stars . pic.twitter.com/Rundkc9Uws — Kifefe Kizza-Besigye (@kizzabesigye1) June 23, 2019

Supporting Kenya is a rollercoaster of emotions. It's like your kid is sitting for KCSE. You're hoping he/she scores an A to become a doctor or engineer or lawyer but you know damn well that joker has been bringing home solid Ds all these years! #HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/pcGMvmp5hB — Haytham Bhalo (@HaythamBhalo) June 23, 2019

Supporting harambe stars should be added in a 1000 ways to die 😧😧😧😧😧😧 #HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/PiRI2qsla7 — Sam🇰🇪 (@sam_maina_) June 23, 2019

Harambee Stars coach right now.. “ Tell the pilot to start the engine” #HarambeeStars #ALGKEN pic.twitter.com/NMTyViCe3n — Jay Mwalim (@JayMwalim) June 23, 2019

How Jubilee and Harambee stars are sending us to depression😂😂 #HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/JVeyhF8ll3 — Yahya Kamau (@HKMRoy) June 23, 2019

I'll not be too harsh on #HarambeeStars . That is how all our institutions play: Our hospitals, our schools, our universities, and other public institutions.



If Jubilee could not build a single stadium in 7 years, why should we expect Harambee Stars to win a game. — Joshua K. Njenga (@JKNjenga) June 23, 2019

#SimamaNaHarambeeStars on the pool of death?.....



Kenyans joke too much. We know what's in-store for us, they should start packing. #HarambeeStars we can feel it.

Come Home pic.twitter.com/Np45yaMugG — Hon. Enoch Cheruiyot. (@enochcheruiyot1) June 23, 2019

Is it true that any team that dances to any Diamond Platinumz song loses a match in #afcon2019 not my words😂😂 #HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/4NdqyYRxG0 — Kanambo🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@kinteIii) June 24, 2019

😂😂😂😂😂what Algeria said to Kenya in the first half #HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/mvFppW82Yk — wayne nganda (@nganda_wayne) June 23, 2019

This is how we are watching the game..kukaza tusifungwe sita #AFCON2019 #harambeestars pic.twitter.com/dd8LS8JJ3A — Macharia Alex (@goldvik_mash) June 23, 2019

KPLC, this is the right time to do what you do best. Goodnight. #ALGKEN #HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/LRsmwQ1TJO — Ramadhan Sigomba (@RamadhanOmar17) June 23, 2019

Maybe we should have sent this guy #HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/ymESFjnUlk — The knight of Nyeri 💯🇰🇪 (@Philiphki) June 23, 2019

#HarambeeStars Algeria just beat us but we shall surely meet at the Olympics 😂😂 #ALGKEN pic.twitter.com/ReIbFXH62B — ANDIE ENTERTAINER (@AndiEntertainer) June 23, 2019