'It's always a joy to have Neymar' - PSG star's Brazil comeback delights Dani Alves

The frowad notched a goal and an assist in his first match since June, much to the delight of his former Barcelona and PSG team-mate

Dani Alves described playing with Neymar as a joyous experience after the star scored on his long-awaited return to the pitch.

The forward set aside three months of injury issues and transfer speculation as he made his first appearance of the season in the Selecao's 2-2 friendly draw against in Florida on Friday.

Though relatively quiet in the first half, he delivered the corner from which Casemiro opened the scoring and later preserved his side's unbeaten streak by side-footing home in the 58th minute.

Luis Muriel scored a brace in between for Colombia, but Neymar's influential outing grabbed attention in the wake of his failed move back to .

"It's always a joy to have Ney doing what he knows best, enjoying himself and doing his best for the national team," the experienced Alves told Globo .

"We have affection for him and when he is focused his level is very high.

"Let's let him do what he can do, which is to play football. We're here to help him."

The warmth with which Brazil's players greeted Neymar's return was not shared by Colombia, who fouled the PSG star four times.

One notable shove from Davinson Sanchez ended with the 27-year-old Neymar flying into the advertising board.

Goalscorer and midfielder Casemiro, recipient of the game's only yellow card for a first-half tackle on striker Muriel, was unimpressed with the opposition's approach.

"Guys come to play against Brazil and want to intimidate, putting their hands on us, talking, wanting to hit us," Casemiro said.

"You have to win on the ball. They have their tactics and we have ours. When it comes to Brazil there are no friendlies.

"Teams are always strong against us, so we have to play hard.

"I took the yellow [for the challenge on Muriel] and I apologised."

Brazil return to the pitch on Tuesday, once again in the United States, to take on in Los Angeles.

PSG will be hoping Neymar's return to the pitch brings him back to the French side as well. The club are off to a fine start in with three wins from three, but they'll open their campaign on September 18 with a massive showdown against Real Madrid.