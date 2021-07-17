'It's a pleasure to be at Manchester United' - Telles offers future hint amid transfer talk

The Brazilian left-back has struggled for game time behind Luke Shaw at Old Trafford, but he is not looking to head for the exits

Alex Telles has suggested that he will not be heading out of Old Trafford this summer, with the Brazilian defender saying it is "a pleasure to be at Manchester United".

The 28-year-old left-back has struggled for regular game time in England as he battles for minutes with the rejuvenated Luke Shaw.

With outings in short supply under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, speculation has surfaced regarding supposed interest in Serie A from Inter and Roma.

What has been said?

Telles has shut down those rumours, with a man who made 24 appearances across all competitions last season telling the Red Devils' official website: "It’s a pleasure to be at Manchester United coming into my second season.

"Last season, we came really close to winning trophies, so we go into this next season with a lot of desire and I really want to show my work and my value here at the club."

Do United want Telles to stay?

Solskjaer is eager to keep depth in his ranks, with efforts being made to bring in another full-back option on the other side to compete with Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Telles forms part of his plans as a result, with the player set to figure in a friendly contest with Wayne Rooney's Derby County on Sunday looking forward to staking a claim for minutes in a team that still has complete faith in him.

Telles added ahead of a meeting with the Rams: "I’m really looking forward to the game, I’m going into the game with a lot of desire.

"I think it’s a really great opportunity for us players who have been here for the last two weeks.

"It’s going to be a tough test but we’re really well prepared for it. We’ve been working really hard in training today, and this last week, and I believe it’s an opportunity to show my value my quality and my potential here at Manchester United.

"I know Manchester United Football Club and the fans really believe in me."

