Italy vs Malta: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Italy and Malta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Italy will take on Malta up next in Group C in the Euro qualifiers at the San Nicola Stadium on Saturday.

Italy are second in the group standings, behind England. They have only lost to England and Spain in the six matches they have played this year. Davide Frattesi picked up a brace in their most recent Euro qualifier, which was a win against Ukraine.

Malta are yet to register a win this year in official competitions. In fact, their last win in an official game came in June 2022. They have lost all their group games so far and lie at the bottom of the standings.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Italy vs Malta kick-off time

Date: October 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 14:45 pm EDT Venue: San Nicola Stadium

The game between Italy and Malta will be played at the San Nicola Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 14:45 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Italy vs Malta online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on fuboTV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Italy team news

Italy boss Luciano Spalletti might consider making changes to his lineup this weekend. Recovery is ongoing for Gianluca Scamacca and Federico Chiesa has withdrawn from the squad due to an injury.

Injury issues don't end there. Both Mattia Zaccagni and Ciro Immobile are unavailable this month. Uncapped Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel has also withdrawn from the squad.

The Italian team has been rattled by allegations of illegal betting involving two national team members, Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo, both of whom have left the camp in response to these accusations.

Italy predicted XI: Donnarumma; Darmian, Mancini, Bastoni, Dimarco; Barella, Locatelli, Frattesi; Berardi, Raspadori, Kean.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Meret, Vicario Defenders: Bastoni, Biraghi, Casale, Darmian, Di Lorenzo, Dimarco, Romagnoli, Sclavini, Spinazzola Midfielders: Barella, Cristante, Fratessi, Locatelli, Pessina Forwards: Gnonto, Raspadori, Retegui

Malta team news

Malta can relate to the issue of limited attacking options, as they are currently without the services of Teddy Teuma, the prolific Reims striker who has made an impressive start in Ligue 1 with four goals and two assists in his first eight games. Notts County's Jodi Jones is also sidelined due to injury.

Adding to their challenges, Malta's captain Steve Borg received his third booking in Group C during a defeat to North Macedonia in September, which means he will be suspended for the upcoming match.

Malta predicted XI: Bonello; J. Borg, Muscat, Pepe; Mbong, Kristensen, Guillaumier, Camenzuli; Yankam, Degabriele; Nwoko.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bonello, Grech Defenders: Attard, Borg, Micallef, Apap, Brown, Z. Muscat Midfielders: Camenzuli, Guillaumier, J. Mbong, Paiber, Corbolan, N. Muscat, Kristensen, Yankam Forwards: P. Mbong, Nwoko, Satariano, Dimech

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2023 Malta 0 - 2 Italy Euro qualifier September 2015 Italy 1 - 0 Malta Euro qualifier October 2014 Malta 0 - 1 Italy Euro qualifier March 2013 Malta 0 - 2 Italy World Cup qualifier September 2012 Italy 2 - 0 Malta World Cup qualifier

