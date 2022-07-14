Italy vs Iceland: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

After two less-than-favourable results to start their campaigns, the two sides are in need of a strong result to push on towards the quarter-finals

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Italy will face Iceland on Thursday in their second match of this year's UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 tournament. The pair will continue to push for a place near the top of Group D.

Watch Italy vs Iceland on fuboTV (Start with a free trial)

The former fell to defeat against France in their opener, while the latter were held to a draw by Belgium.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Italy vs Iceland Date July 14, 2022 Times 12:00pm ET, 9:00 am PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States (US), UEFA Women's EURO 2022 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream ESPN2 fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news and rosters

Position Italy roster Goalkeepers Giuliani, Schroffenegger, Durante Defenders Bergamaschi, Gama, Linari, Bartoli, Filangeri, Di Guglielmo, Boattin, Lenzini Midfielders Galli, Giugliano, Simonetti, Rosucci, Caruso, Cernoia Forwards Sabatino, Girelli, Bonansea, Bonfantini, Giacinti, Piemonte

Italy opened up their Euro 2022 campaign with a big loss to France, falling 5-1 in a hefty defeat. All five French goals came in the first half too, with Martina Piemonte's response coming with just a quarter-hour left on the clock.

That loss was the first of 2022 for Italy, who hadn’t tasted defeat since November last year, when they fell 2-1 to Switzerland. With how they have been playing, the manner of their result to France goes down as a major disappointment, especially when factoring in the score.

Italy have finished second in this tournament twice, but not since 1997. They have exited in the group stage in three of the five European Championships since then.

Predicted Italy starting XI: Giuliani; Bartoli, Gama, Linari, Boattin; Rosucci, Giugliano, Caruso; Bergamaschi, Bonansea, Girelli.

Position Iceland roster Goalkeepers S. Sigurðardóttir, Ívarsdóttir, Rúnarsdóttir Defenders Atladóttir, Viðarsdóttir, Viggósdóttir, I. Sigurðardóttir, Gísladóttir, Arnardóttir, Gunnlaugsdóttir, Árnadóttir Midfielders Jónsdóttir, Gunnarsdóttir, Vilhjálmsdóttir, Brynjarsdóttir, Magnúsdóttir, Jóhannsdóttir, Albertsdóttir, Andradóttir Forwards Thorvaldsdottir, Jensen, Guðmundsdóttir, Jónsdóttir

Iceland opened their tournament with a 1-1 draw against Belgium. Their goal came off the foot of Berglind Thorvaldsdottir, who scored in the 50th minute.

That draw ended a three-match winning streak for Iceland. The team’s only loss this year was to the United States in the SheBelieves Cup, falling 5-0.

This is the fourth championship appearance in a row for Iceland. Their best result was in 2013 when they advanced to the quarter finals.

Predicted Iceland starting XI: Sigurdardottir; Atladottir, Viggosdottir, Arnardottir, Gisladottir; G. Jonsdottir, Brynjarsdottir, Gunnarsdottir; Vilhjalmsdottir, S. Jonsdottir, Thorvaldsdottir

Last five results

Italy results Iceland results France 5-1 Italy (Jul 10) Belgium 1-1 Iceland (Jul 10) Italy 1-1 Spain (Jul 1) Poland 1-3 Iceland (Jun 29) Switzerland 0-1 Italy (Apr 12) Czech Republic 0-1 Iceland (Apr 12) Italy 7-0 Lithuania (Apr 8) Belarus 0-5 Iceland (Apr 7) Sweden 1 (6)-(5) 1 Italy (Feb 23) United States 5-0 Iceland (Feb 23)

Head-to-head