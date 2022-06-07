Italy vs Hungary: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

It's been a tough few days for the Azzurri and they'll be keen to seal an immediate return to winning ways

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League continues on Tuesday, with Italy and Hungary meeting in a Group A3 contest.

It’s been a while since these two sides met, with the last matchup coming back in 2007. Hungary won that contest 3-1, its first win over Italy since 1965.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Game Italy vs Hungary Date June 7, 2022 Time 2:45 pm ET, 11:45 am PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Italy roster Goalkeepers Donnarumma, Sirigu, Cragno, Meret, Gollini Defenders Bonucci, Florenzi, Acerbi, Di Lorenzo, Spinazzola, Bastoni, Biraghi, Mancini, Calabria, Lazzari, Dimarco, Felipe, Gatti, Scalvini Midfielders Barella, Cristante, Locatelli, Pellegrini, Pessina, Tonali, Esposito, Frattesi, Pobega, Ricci Forwards Belotti, Raspadori, Politano, Scamacca, Zaccagni, Caprari, Cancellieri, Gnonto, Zerbin

Italy enters this match in a tie for second place in Group A3 after drawing Germany 1-1 in its last match.

Lorenzo Pellegrini scored the lone goal of that match for Gil Azzurri, but the Germans quickly answered, with Joshua Kimmich tying things up three minutes later. Italy held the ball for just 32% of the match, with only two shots on target.

The Italians have mostly struggled in 2022, with their lone win coming in a friendly over Turkey. They’ve lost to North Macedonia and Argentina by a combined score of 4-0.

Predicted Italy starting XI: Florenzi, Acerbi, Bastoni, Biraghi, Frattesi, Cristante, Tonali, Politano, Scamacca, Pellegrini; Donnarumma

Position Hungary roster Goalkeepers Gulacsi, Dibusz, Szappanos Defenders Lang, Fiola, Orban, Szalai, Nego, Botka, Nagy, Kecskes, Bolla, Spandler Midfielders Nagy, Kleinheisler, Szoboszlai, Schäfer, Gazdag, Vecsei, Styles, Barath Forwards Szalai, Sallai, Schön, Salloi, Adam, Vancsa

It’s only been one game, but Hungary enters this match in sole possession of first place in Nations League Group A3.

That lead comes via a 1-0 win over England on Saturday, with Dominik Szoboszlai scoring on a penalty kick in the 66th minute. Hungary won despite holding the ball for 42% of the match and taking one fewer shot than England.

Hungary has now won four of its last five matches, with the only blemish in that span coming in a 1-0 loss to Serbia. The team failed to qualify for the World Cup, but can still get a good result in this competition to give it momentum going forward.

Predicted Hungary starting XI: Lang, Orban, Szalai, Nego, Nagy, Schafer, Nagy, Sallai, Szoboszlai, Szalai; Gulacsi

Last five results

Italy results Hungary results Italy 1-1 Germany (Jun 4) Hungary 1-0 England (Jun 4) Italy 0-3 Argentina (Jun 1) Northern Ireland 0-1 Hungary (Mar 29) Turkey 2-3 Italy (Mar 29) Hungary 0-1 Serbia (Mar 24) Italy 0-1 North Macedonia (Mar 24) Poland 1-2 Hungary (Nov 15 2021) Northern Ireland 0-0 Italy (Nov 15 2021) Hungary 4-0 San Marino (Nov 12 2021)

Head-to-head