Italy vs Germany: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

After defeat in the Finalissima, the Azzurri will look to bounce back against their visitors, who are in the midst of their Qatar 2022 preparations

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League continues on Saturday, with Italy and Germany meeting in the group stage of the tournament.

These sides haven’t met since 2016, when they played to a 0-0 draw in a friendly. Germany’s last win over Italy came earlier that year, while the last Italian victory was in 2012.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Italy roster Goalkeepers Donnarumma, Sirigu, Cragno, Meret, Gollini Defenders Bonucci, Florenzi, Acerbi, Di Lorenzo, Spinazzola, Bastoni, Biraghi, Mancini, Calabria, Lazzari, Dimarco, Felipe, Gatti, Scalvini Midfielders Barella, Cristante, Locatelli, Pellegrini, Pessina, Tonali, Esposito, Frattesi, Pobega, Ricci Forwards Belotti, Raspadori, Politano, Scamacca, Zaccagni, Caprari, Cancellieri, Gnonto, Zerbin

Following its match against Argentina in the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions, Italy will make its 2023-23 UEFA Nations League debut on Saturday in the final match of the tournament’s first matchday.

Italy advanced to the semifinal round of the last Nations League, where it lost to Spain 2-1. The team beat Belgium in the third-place match.

Predicted Italy starting XI: Florenzi, Mancini, Bastoni, Emerson, Barella, Cristante, Locatelli, Belotti, Raspadori, Politano; Donnarumma

Position Germany roster Goalkeepers Neuer, Trapp, Baumann Defenders Rüdiger, Sule, Kehrer, Klostermann, Tah, Henrichs, Raum, Schlotterbeck Midfielders Kimmich, Gundogan, Reus, Goretzka, Brandt, Havertz, Musiala, Hofmann, Stach Forwards Muller, Werner, Sane, Gnabry, Nmecha, Adeyemi

Germany comes into this match with a draw against the Netherlands in its most recent match, which ended an eight-match win streak for the German side, dating back to a Euro Round of 16 loss to England in June.

In the last Nations League, Germany finished second in its group, behind Spain but ahead of Switzerland and Ukraine. A 6-0 loss to Spain on the final matchday was what knocked the Germans from the competition.

Manuel Neuer serves as the captain for the German team. The Bayern Munich goalkeeper has made 109 appearances for the national team. He’s been named Best European Goalkeeper five times.

Predicted Germany starting XI: Raum, Sule, Rudiger, Kehrer, Henrichs, Goretzka, Muller, Sane, Gnabry, Havertz; Neuer

Last five results

Italy results Germany results Italy 0-3 Argentina (Jun 1) Netherlands 1-1 Germany (Mar 29) Turkey 2-3 Italy (Mar 29) Germany 2-0 Israel (Mar 26) Italy 0-1 North Macedonia (Mar 24) Armenia 1-4 Germany (Nov 14 2021) Northern Ireland 0-0 Italy (Nov 15 2021) Germany 9-0 Liechtenstein (Nov 11 2021) Italy 1-1 Switzerland (Nov 12 2021) North Macedonia 0-4 Germany (Oct 11 2021)

Head-to-head