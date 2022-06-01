Italy vs Argentina: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Azzurri has struggled against the Albiceleste in recent years, last beating them over three decades ago

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Italy takes on Argentina on Wednesday in the 2022 Finalissima of the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions. This is the third time that this event has been played, with the last one happening in 1993. Argentina won that on penalty kicks over Denmark.

Watch Italy vs Argentina on fuboTV (try for free)

Italy has struggled against Argentina, losing four matches in a row. The Italian side last defeated Argentina in 1987.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Italy vs Argentina Date June 1, 2022 Times 2:30 pm ET, 11:30 am PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream FOX Sports 1 fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Italy roster Goalkeepers Donnarumma, Sirigu, Cragno, Meret, Gollini Defenders Chiellini, Bonucci, Florenzi, Emerson, Acerbi, Di Lorenzo, Spinazzola, Biraghi, Bastoni, Mancini, Calabria, Lazzari Dimarco, Felipe, Gatti, Scalvini Midfielders Verratti, Jorginho, Barella, Cristante, Locatelli, Pellegrini, Pessina, Tonali, Esposito, Frattesi, Pobega, Ricci Forwards Insigne, Belotti, Bernardeschi, Raspadori, Politano, Scamacca, Zaccagni, Caprari, Cancellieri, Gnonto, Zerbin

The Azzurri enter this match with one win and one loss in 2022, losing to North Macedonia in World Cup qualifying and then defeating Turkey in a friendly, winning 3-2 behind two goals from Giacomo Raspadori.

Italy failed to qualify for Qatar, marking the second World Cup in a row that the team has missed. Since winning the title in 2006, the Italians have either failed to qualify or lost in the group stage in every campaign.

Following this match, Italy has a short turnaround before the start of the UEFA Nations League, as it plays its first match on Saturday against Germany. Italy finished third in the previous Nations League tournament.

Predicted Italy starting XI: Florenzi, Mancini, Bastoni, Emerson, Barella, Jorginho, Verratti, Berardi, Immobile, Insigne; Donnarumma

Position Argentina roster Goalkeepers Armani, E. Martínez, Rulli, Musso Defenders Otamendi, Acuna, Tagliafico, Pezzella, Molina, Montiel, Foyth, Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Pérez, Senesi Midfielders Di Maria, De Paul, Lo Celso, Rodriguez, Gonzalez, Palacios, Gómez, Mac Allister Forwards Messi, Lautaro Martínez, Dybala, A. Correa, J. Correa, Alvarez

Argentina will look to become the only team with two wins in this event. France is the only other team to have won the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup, which was then known as the Artemio Franchi Cup.

Following this match, Argentina will face Brazil in a friendly. That’s the last match scheduled for the country before November’s World Cup.

In its most recent match, Argentina drew Ecuador 1-1 in a World Cup qualifier, with Julián Álvarez scoring the team’s only goal. La Albiceleste is set to compete in the World Cup for the 12th time in a row and is hoping to improve on a Round of 16 exit in 2018.

Predicted Argentina starting XI: Tagliafico, Otamendi, Martínez, Montiel, Mac Allister, Paredes, De Paul, Gonzalez, Messi, Álvarez; Rulli

Last five results

Italy results Argentina results Turkey 2-3 Italy (Mar 29) Ecuador 1-1 Argentina (Mar 29) Italy 0-1 North Macedonia (Mar 24) Argentina 3-0 Venezuela (Mar 25) Northern Ireland 0-0 Italy (Nov 15 2021) Argentina 1-0 Colombia (Feb 1) Italy 1-1 Switzerland (Nov 12 2021) Chile 1-2 Argentina (Jan 27) Italy 2-1 Belgium (Oct 10 2021) Argentina 0-0 Brazil (Nov 16 2021)

Head-to-head