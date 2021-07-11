Italy vs England: TV channel, live stream, team news and Euro 2020 final preview

The Three Lions will try to get their hands on a trophy that has eluded them, while the Azzurri seek a second title

England and Italy meet in the final of Euro 2020 on Sunday, with over 60,000 supporters set to attend Wembley in the continental showpiece.

The Three Lions will attempt to finally end 55 years of major tournament heartache by lifting the trophy, but a strong Azzurri team stands in the way.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Game Italy vs England Date July 11, 2021 Time 3pm ET / 12 noon PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news and squads

Position Italy players Goalkeepers Donnarumma, Meret, Sirigu Defenders Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola, Toloi, Acerbi, Di Lorenzo, Emerson, Florenzi, Bastoni Midfielders Cristante, Verratti, Barella, Castrovilli, Pessina, Jorginho, Locatelli Forwards Immobile, Belotti, Insigne, Berardi, Bernardeschi, Raspadori, Chiesa

Leonardo Spinazzola was one of Italy's star players at this tournament but is unavailable after suffering an achilles ligament injury. Emerson replaced him and will continue to deputise in the final.

Roberto Mancini has no other pressing concerns and the Italian XI is relatively settled at this point, with Federico Chiesa forcing his way into the team ahead of Domenico Berardi on the wing.

Predicted Italy starting XI: Donnarumma; Emerson, Chiellini, Bonucci, Di Lorenzo; Verratti, Barella, Jorginho; Chiesa, Insigne, Immobile

Position England players Goalkeepers Pickford, Ramsdale, Johnstone Defenders Walker, Shaw, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Mings, Coady, Chilwell, White, James Midfielders Rice, Grealish, Henderson, Phillips, Mount, Foden, Saka, Bellingham Forwards Kane, Sterling, Rashford, Sancho, Calvert-Lewin

Phil Foden has not featured as much as he would have liked at this tournament and is considered a doubt with what Gareth Southgate described as "a minor foot injury".

Bukayo Saka returned to the team for the semi-final win against Denmark and is expected to retain his place after being involved in England's equaliser.

While Southgate has persisted with the central midfield partnership of Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips, there have been suggestions that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson could start.

Predicted England starting XI: Pickford; Shaw, Maguire, Stones, Walker; Rice, Phillips, Mount; Sterling, Saka, Kane

Recent results and head-to-head

Last five results

Italy results England results Italy 1-1 Spain (4-2 P) (Jul 6) England 2-1 Denmark (AET) (Jul 7) Belgium 1-2 Italy (Jul 2) Ukraine 0-4 England (Jul 3) Italy 2-1 Austria (AET) (Jun 26) England 2-0 Germany (Jun 29) Italy 1-0 Wales (Jun 20) Czech Republic 0-1 England (Jun 22) Italy 3-0 Switzerland (Jun 16) Scotland 0-0 England (Jun 18)

Head-to-head