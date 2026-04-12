Italian Football Federation president clears Gattuso and blames the players for the World Cup disaster

Italian Football Federation president Gabriele Gravina praises Gennaro Gattuso as “a good manager who has given Italy a spirit”, yet acknowledges that certain players “did not perform as expected” in the World Cup play-offs.

Gravina had announced his resignation after Italy’s failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, but he stayed on to handle the federation’s day-to-day affairs until 22 June, when a new president is scheduled



to be elected.

Gattuso replaced Luciano Spalletti as Italy boss in June 2025 but could not guide the Azzurri to the World Cup.

Speaking to Corriere della Sera, Gravina said: “Gattuso is a good coach and a wonderful person, and despite the limited preparation time, he managed to instil a real spirit in the team. It wasn’t enough, and he was the first to apologise.”

“On paper we were stronger than Northern Ireland and Bosnia,” he explained. “I was with the squad every day, and the players promised to give their all—and they did. Some were carrying knocks, while others were at their best but still failed to deliver.”



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Gianluigi Buffon has also stepped down as team manager, though Gravina is convinced the former goalkeeper has a promising future in coaching.

“I brought Buffon into the national set-up because I’m convinced he has a bright managerial future.”

He added: “In recent years, he has trained and developed a great deal. Now, it is up to him to make the best choices for his future.”

Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti, who led the Azzurri from September 2023 until last June, has proposed including one Under-19 player in every Serie A starting line-up, but such a rule cannot be imposed by law.

Gravina added: “Unfortunately, we cannot impose this… We can only encourage it through incentives for Italian youth academies. One option could be tax breaks, but the government has never agreed to them.”



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