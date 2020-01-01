'It seems unlikely' - Juventus sporting director Paratici doesn't expect busy transfer window

The club has been linked to Christian Eriksen in recent months, but it doesn't appear the window will produce many changes

director Fabio Paratici said it is "unlikely" the champions will add to their squad in January, while ruling out an exit for defender Daniele Rugani.

star Christian Eriksen has been linked with a move to Juve, who have already signed midfielder Dejan Kulusevski and loaned the teenager back to until the end of the season.

There seems to be far more rumours regarding departures amid uncertainty over Emre Can, Adrien Rabiot and Rugani, however, Paratici does not expect any incoming transfers during this month's window.

"The Scudetto race is complicated and includes , who have a very strong squad, as they showed against us, and have already bought many top-level players this summer like Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Nicolo Barella and Stefano Sensi, so it'd be a surprise if they were to make even more big investments," Paratici told Sky Sport Italia prior to Sunday's 2-1 win at .

"We believe that we have a very competitive squad and for a while you in the media told us we had too many players. Therefore, it seems unlikely we'd need to bring in any more in January.

"We are evaluating with Marko Pjaca, as he has been injured and needs playing time. We're also evaluating if he could remain with us, if there aren't options that satisfy all parties."

Rugani continues to attract interest from abroad, with Premier League trio , and reportedly eyeing the Italian.

The 25-year-old has made only one Serie A appearance this season and three across all competitions under Maurizio Sarri in Turin.

But Paratici said: "I can exclude right now that Daniele Rugani will leave. We need to see what happens with Giorgio Chiellini. People tend to forget he has played quite a few games and won important trophies.

"My concern is that because Rugani is so quiet, well-mannered, doesn't make a big fuss or is a fashionable player, he ends up being underestimated."

Juve are two points clear of rivals Inter after 19 matches ahead of Wednesday's clash with .

After that, the club will return to Serie A play with a home match against Parma on Sunday.