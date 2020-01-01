It is painful to watch Afcon without Zambia – Sredojevic

The former Zamalek boss, who was unveiled on Monday, has signed a two-year deal with the Copper Bullets

Zambia’s new head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic wants his team to give everything as they strive to ensure qualification for the 2021 .

The Copper Bullets sit bottom of Group H after losing 5-0 to and 2-1 to Zimbabwe in November, leaving them without a point and four adrift of the Warriors.

Speaking at his unveiling as coach of the 2012 Afcon winners, the Serbian boss also stated how painful it’ll be for the side to miss out on the showpiece event to be held in .

Zambia have missed out on qualification in the last two editions in 2017 and 2019, and the former boss hopes to be third-time lucky.

“We are going to do this (qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations) for the Zambian people, the President, and everybody,” the 50-year-old asserted at his unveiling on Monday.

“Our new motto is never to give up. We shall work very hard and do everything to ensure Chipolopolo returns to Afcon and the top of African football.

“It’s very painful to watch Afcon and Chipolopolo is not there.”

Zambia’s head coach is already targeting a win in his first match against Botswana in March as the Copper Bullets seek their first win of the qualifiers.