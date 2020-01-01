'It feels like we lost' - Chelsea midfielder Jorginho distraught after drawing 10-man Arsenal

The Italy midfielder was upset as his side twice gave up the lead against their London rivals at Stamford Bridge

midfielder Jorginho lamented two points dropped after his side could only draw 10-man 2-2 on Tuesday night.

The Blues were handed a major advantage inside of 30 minutes when David Luiz was sent off for fouling Tammy Abraham in the box after a poor back pass from Shkodran Mustafi.

Jorginho stepped up to convert the ensuing spot-kick to give his side a lead heading into half-time at Stamford Bridge.

Gabriel Martinelli brought the Gunners level on 63 minutes but Chelsea thought they'd won the match when Cesar Azpilicueta turned home from close range in the 84th minute.

But Frank Lampard's side only held on to that lead for three minutes, as Hector Bellerin salvaged a dramatic draw for the visitors with a curling left-footed effort from the edge of the box.

The strike was Bellerin's first Premier League goal in 737 days, with the Spaniard's most recent effort coming at Bournemouth in January 2018.

After the game, Jorginho couldn't hide his frustration at failing to earn all three points against a rival that played more than two-thirds of the match down a man.

"We feel like we lost the game," the international told BT Sport. "We had the game in our hands then in the last second conceded a goal when we shouldn't. It's hard. We need to move forward.

"I don't think it's confidence because we played well and were controlling the game. Something about concentration maybe. In these kind of games, you lose in moments. We made mistakes. That is it.

"These big games are like these. You can win and lose the game in the details."

Fourth-place Chelsea moved six points clear of and with the draw, but the Red Devils can reduce the deficit to three points should they defeat at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Wolves, meanwhile, will face on Thursday with their game in hand.

Lampard's side will face in the fourth round of the on Saturday before a difficult run of Premier League matches against , Man Utd and then .

Following that stretch, the Blues will open their last-16 encounter with with a match at Stamford Bridge on February 25.