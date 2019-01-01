'It didn't make sense!' - Game of Thrones fan Pochettino pans final season of epic fantasy show

The cultural phenomenon's ending split its fanbase and the Spurs boss has situated himself on the side of disapproval

manager Mauricio Pochettino has joined in the widespread slating of the final season of Game of Thrones, stating that the epic fantasy's conclusion left him disappointed as "it didn't make sense".

The show, adapted for television by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss from the original A Song of Ice and Fire novels written by George R.R. Martin, quickly became a global phenomenon due to its deep characters and dramatic action scenes.

Indeed, the world of Westeros – the fictional realm in which the series is based – was jam-packed with intriguing side stories involving politics, war, individual and interpersonal growth, love, friendships and death.

With so much going on, fans were unsurprisingly champing at the bit in anticipation of how the show-runners would tie everything together, though several questions were left unanswered and even the main storyline was called into question.

And Pochettino can list himself amongst the critics.

"Ah, I am so disappointed," the Spurs boss said in an interview with talkSPORT.

"I was so disappointed with the fifth [second to last] episode. It was an amazing series but the last season it was like... 'we need to finish, how can we finish?'

"I don't know, it didn't make sense! There was no common sense!

"I think we all feel the same, not only myself. I think all the people are not happy with the way it finished."

A show famed for its constant bickering and fighting between families – or 'houses' – saw plenty of leaders emerge as battle after battle was fought to claim the Iron Throne of Westeros, and Pochettino was asked which of the characters is most like him.

"Maybe the dragon!" the Argentine trainer joked. "I am like the dragon – I am strong!"

Strength is an attribute that will come in handy for Pochettino, with Spurs gearing up to face in the final of the on June 1.

There is still question marks over the fitness of star striker Harry Kane, although Pochettino has admitted that he is "optimistic" that he will be ready in time to play a part in Madrid.