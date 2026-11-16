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UEFA Nations League B
team-logoIsrael
Nagyerdei Stadion
team-logoAustria
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Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Israel vs. Austria live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Israel vs Austria
Israel
Austria
UEFA Nations League B

Israel play Austria in UEFA Nations League B. But who is showing the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Pick a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially broadcast.
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  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
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Israel vs. Austria: Kick-off time

crest
UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6
Nagyerdei Stadion

Israel host Austria at Nagyerdei Stadion in Debrecen for their final UEFA Nations League B, Group 3 match. Ralf Rangnick's side are playing for top spot.

Austria lead the table after a strong group campaign. Their three wins include 3-1 victories over Israel and Kosovo.

Israel sit at the other end of the table. Ran Ben Shimon's side have struggled for consistency in the group stage, with three draws, including two goalless matches, leaving little room for error.

Austria won the first meeting of this Nations League campaign 3-1. Israel have not lost since, but they have not won either. Three straight draws show how hard they have found it to see out a win.

A point will secure top spot for Austria. Israel need a win to finish on a positive note, though little is at stake for Ben Shimon's side in sporting terms beyond their own dignity.

Find out how to watch the match below.

Israel and Austria: This week's talking points

Israel enter the match without a win in their last five competitive games, having drawn three and lost two. They drew 0-0 with Kosovo on 14 November 2026. Before that came a 1-1 draw with Ireland and another 0-0 against Kosovo. Israel have scored three goals and conceded seven in that time.

Austria have won four and drawn one of their last five matches. Rangnick's side most recently beat Ireland 1-0. Their run also includes a 1-1 draw with Kosovo and 3-1 wins over Kosovo and Israel. Austria have scored nine goals and conceded just three in that period.

ISR

ISR - Form

AUT
L3-1
IRL
L0-3
KOS
D0-0
IRL
D1-1
KOS
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
AUT

AUT - Form

ISR
W3-1
KOS
W3-1
IRL
D2-2
KOS
D1-1
IRL
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Israel vs. Austria: Line-ups

Israel vs Austria Probable lineups

5-4-1
Israel crest
Israel
ISR
Formation
Austria crest
Austria
AUT
4-2-3-1
D. PeretzD. PeretzI. FeingoldI. FeingoldI. NachmiasI. Nachmiasteam-logoR. Revivoteam-logoN. Stoinovteam-logoE. DasaL. AbadaL. AbadaN. YehoshuaN. Yehoshuateam-logoE. AzoulayO. GloukhO. GloukhD. TurgemanD. TurgemanA. SchlagerA. SchlagerA. PrassA. PrassS. PoschS. PoschM. SvobodaM. SvobodaD. AffengruberD. AffengruberR. SchmidR. SchmidN. SeiwaldN. SeiwaldS. HorvathS. HorvathC. BaumgartnerC. BaumgartnerY. DemirY. DemirS. KalajdzicS. Kalajdzic
Austria crest
Austria
AUT
5-4-1
Israel

Starting XI

Austria

Manager

  • R. Shimon
  • R. Rangnick

Israel vs. Austria: Form

ISR

ISR - Form

AUT
L3-1
IRL
L0-3
KOS
D0-0
IRL
D1-1
KOS
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
AUT

AUT - Form

ISR
W3-1
KOS
W3-1
IRL
D2-2
KOS
D1-1
IRL
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Israel vs. Austria: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

IsraelDrawAustria
2
0
3
UEFA Nations League B
Austria badge
Austria
AUT
3
Israel badge
Israel
ISR
1
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Austria badge
Austria
AUT
4
Israel badge
Israel
ISR
2
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Israel badge
Israel
ISR
5
Austria badge
Austria
AUT
2
FT
European Championship Qualification
Austria badge
Austria
AUT
3
Israel badge
Israel
ISR
1
FT
European Championship Qualification
Israel badge
Israel
ISR
4
Austria badge
Austria
AUT
2
FT
13Goals Scored14
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored5/5

Israel vs. Austria: The tables

Grp. 3

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AustriaAustriaAUT
5320105+511
W
D
D
W
W
2
KosovoKosovoKOS
513134-16
D
D
D
L
W
3
IrelandIrelandIRL
512265+15
L
D
D
W
L
4
IsraelIsraelISR
503227-53
D
D
D
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation
Relegation Playoff

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