Israel vs Albania: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Israel welcome Albania to face them at Bloomfield Stadium in a Group B2 encounter.
In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.
Israel vs Albania date & kick-off time
Game:
Israel vs Albania
Date:
September 24/25, 2022
Kick-off:
2:45pm ET / 1:15am IST
Stream:
How to watch Israel vs Albania on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
In India, fans can catch it on Sony LIV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
N/A
India
Sony LIV
N/A
Israel squad & team news
Top of a group lopsided by Russia's suspension, Israel know victory would cement promotion to the A tier, with neither Albania or Iceland able to stop them.
A draw would leave the gap between them and Iceland - after two draws - at three points however, opening the door for the latter to sneak in with a strong result.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Marciano, O. Glazer, Gerafi
Defenders
Dasa, Abiad, Goldberg, Leidner, Vitor, Shlomo, Dadia, Gropper
Midfielders
Natcho, D. Glazer, Lavi, Haziza, Atzili, Safouri, Kartsev, Kanichowsky
Forwards
Weissman, Abada, Baribo, Altman, Shviro
Albania squad and team news
Remarkably, Albania too can still seal top spot - but they'll have to take six points from six to do so.
A win against Israel would vault them into second - from there, another win against Iceland would see them speed to the summit.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Berisha, Strakosha, Kastrati
Defenders
Hysaj, Lenjani, Veseli, Ismajli, Ajeti, Mihaj, Doka, Balliu, Bajrami
Midfielders
Abrashi, Ramadani, Gjasula, Laçi, Bajrami, Asllani, Çokaj, Muçolli
Forwards
Cikalleshi, Uzuni, Broja, Seferi, Toçi