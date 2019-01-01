Islam Slimani: Monaco striker out of Reims clash

The 31-year-old Algeria international will not be involved when the Red and Whites take on David Guion’s men at Stade Auguste-Delaune

Islam Slimani has been ruled out of 's clash against Stade de in Saturday’s game due to a calf strain.

The 31-year-old striker has scored three goals in three league games since his summer loan move from Premier League side .

Leonardo Jardim’s men will also miss the services of Slimani’s strike partner Wissam Ben Yedder due to a hip injury.

The attacking duo will be replaced by Jean-Kevin Augustin and international Keita Balde for the encounter with David Guion’s men.

international Henry Onyekuru, who also teamed up with the Stade Louis II outfit in the summer from , is in the squad for the game.

Monaco will hope to clinch their first win of the season against Reims, after two draws and three defeats this term, including last weekend’s 4-3 loss to in front of their home fans.

The unimpressive performances have seen them drop to the bottom three on the table.