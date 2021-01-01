Islam Slimani: Lyon complete signing of Leicester City striker

The Algeria striker is back in the French top-flight where he had spent the entire 2019-20 season on loan at Monaco

have announced the signing of Islam Slimani on an 18-month deal from which will run until June 2022.

The club moved for the 2019 winner following the departure of Moussa Dembele to on an initial loan, with an option to buy.

Slimani joins Rudi Garcia's side on a free transfer having played just 19 minutes of Premier League football for Leicester City in this campaign.

The 32-year-old is expected to boost Lyon's attacking force which already has 's Karl Toko Ekambi, Zimbabwe's Tino Kadewere and 's Maxwel Cornet.

Back in August 2016, Slimani joined the Foxes from CP and he made 47 appearances in all competitions.

During his time at the King Power Stadium, the forward enjoyed loan spells at , and most recently where he contributed nine goals and seven assists during the 2019-20 Ligue 1 campaign.

"I am happy and proud to be at a big club like Lyon. I thank the president. When I was little, I have already come to the region, to Givors, to play tournaments with my team. I am a combative person who gives everything on the field,” Slimani said.

“I hope to bring my experience, my fighting spirit. I come to a team which is first in the championship, which plays well and scores goals. I want to help the team achieve its goals. I want to do something good here.

"Lyon is a big club which plays for the first places every year, which plays to participate in the .”

Lyon lead the Ligue 1 table with 40 points after 19 matches - a point above second-placed PSG. They host Metz for their next league outing on Sunday.