ISL: Sunil Chhetri signs two-year contract extension with Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri signed a fresh two-year contract extension on Sunday, which will keep him at the club until 2023.

The new deal will see Chhetri staying at the club for 10 long years at Bengaluru FC. The talismanic forward had joined the club in 2013

This is his home. We're all just living in it. #Chhetri2023 pic.twitter.com/wnfVhrunlD — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) June 20, 2021

What did Chhetri say after extending his stay?

“I’m really happy to have signed on for two more years at Bengaluru FC. The city is home now, and the people at this club are like family to me. It feels like just yesterday that I signed for the first time here, and I have to say the journey has been nothing short of special. I love this club, the supporters and the city, all three of which I have a strong bond with, and I’m looking forward to being part of many more great moments with them,” said Chhetri.

Chhetri's record at Bengaluru FC

Sunil Chhetri has the most number of appearances (203) in a Bengaluru shirt in the club's history and is also the club's all-time highest goalscorer (101).

The India international has won two I-League, two Federation Cup, one Indian Super League (ISL) title and one Super Cup with the Blues. He had also led the Blues to the final of the AFC Cup in 2016.

Last season, Chhetri had scored eight goals in 20 ISL appearances and was the highest Indian goalscorer in the ISL.