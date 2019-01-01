ISL: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury likely to join NorthEast United FC
Former India international goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury is all set to join NorthEast United FC from Jamshedpur FC, Goal can confirm.
The 32-year-old custodian who has the experience of playing at the top tier of Indian football for a decade is all set to jump the ship and join the Guwahati-based Indian Super League (ISL) club.
Roy Chowdhury had started in the first three matches of Jamshedpur in the ISL 2018-19 season as their first choice goalkeeper Subrata Paul had to serve a three-match suspension.
Out of the three games he played, the goalkeeper managed to keep a clean sheet in just the season opener against Mumbai City FC which his club won 2-0. His other appearances were against Bengaluru FC and ATK which the Men of Steel drew 2-2 and 1-1 respectively.
NorthEast United have already released long-serving goalkeeper Rehenesh TP who has joined the Kerala Blasters. Subhasish is likely to be the replacement of the Malayali custodian.
The Highlanders have so far managed to sign just two players in the summer transfer window. Indian Arrows midfielder Lalengmawia and former FC Pune City and Churchill Brothers defender Wayne Vaz have joined the club.
The veteran Bengali goalkeeper had plied his trade at several big clubs in the last decade. He had won the National Football League (NFL) with Mahindra United in 2006. He then signed for Dempo SC and then moved to East Bengal.
He was also a part of the ATK's ISL-winning squad in 2014 and he played in eight matches for the Kolkata side. He has also played for FC Goa and Kerala Blasters in the ISL.