Sergio Lobera: FC Goa need the top spot

The Spaniard is hopeful of to play on a good pitch at the Kalinga stadium...

head coach Sergio Lobera has reminded his side to approach their last four 2019-20 (ISL) games as finals in order to strengthen their hopes of landing the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) play-off spot.

Ahead of the clash against , which Goa won 3-2 on Saturday, Lobera had pointed out that all of 's remaining fixtures are after that of the Gaurs. ATK, who have a better head-to-head record against the Goans (27 points), defeated by a solitary goal on Monday to reclaim the top spot with the same number of points.

As FC Goa face Odisha on Wednesday, Lobera stated, "Every match is important. All the four remaining games are finals for all teams in this situation. For us or for Odisha, it is a very important match because we need to finish in the first spot and Odisha are doing a very good job to be in the semi-finals. I think we can expect a very good match because Odisha is playing well. Their style is similar to ours. Hopefully, we can get three points."

Odisha FC have released star striker Aridane Santana who scored 47 per cent of their goals and replaced him with flop Manuel Onwu, who will hope to break his duck after joining the club on loan.

"He (Santana) is a very good player. Injuries are not good for anybody. As a coach, I am not happy with this situation because the best players make for a good game. Odisha decided well and fast to sign a very good player (Onwu) from Bengaluru.

"We had good memories here last season, winning the Super Cup. This season is very difficult, very competitive with all teams wanting to win. For us, it's a big challenge and hopefully, we can get the first spot and win the ISL.

"I hope the conditions of the pitch have improved because I have watched a few matches and maybe it was not the best condition to play on."