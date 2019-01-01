ISL: Phil Brown in advanced talks with Kerala Blasters

The English coach has held talks with the new management of Kerala Blasters...

seem to have zeroed in on their new head coach for the 2019-20 edition of the (ISL).

Phil Brown, who was roped in by for the final six games of the league season, has emerged as the frontrunner to be tasked with the responsibility of reviving Kerala’s fortunes. Although the deal hasn't been signed yet, it is reliably learnt that the two parties would soon convene and do the needful.

Blasters have had back-to-back underwhelming campaigns in the ISL with the team struggling to finish in the top half of the table. Such has been their predicament that fans too have turned their back on the club with the attendance numbers falling from over 60000 per game to around 4000-odd.

The club suffered yet another setback on Friday evening as they suffered an embarassing 2-0 defeat at the hands of All Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental side, in a qualifying game for the Super Cup.

Viren D’Silva has been brought on board as the CEO of the club after having played a crucial role in overseeing the growth of the Blasters brand, both on and off the pitch, in the first three seasons.

Former player Ishfaq Ahmed has also returned to the Blasters fold once again as part of their recruitment team.