NorthEast United FC: All you need to know about former Ghana international Kwesi Appiah

Former international striker Kwesi Appiah has joined (ISL) side FC this summer after seeing off his contract with League One side AFC Wimbledon.

Appiah has been a journeyman and has played for multiple clubs in and Norway in his 12-year long career. He has also represented his national team in the African Cup of Nations.

Let's take a look at the career of the former forward.

Professional debut

After graduating from the youth system of Ebbsfleet United in 2008, Appiah was promoted to the club’s senior team. In his first professional season in the National League (Fifth division of England), Appiah played three matches, scoring one goal.

Experience in England and Norway

The Ghanaian international has played for 27 different clubs in 12 seasons of his professional career. Before coming to , the only time he had stepped out of England was in 2017 when he was sent on loan to Norwegian top division side Viking FK where he appeared in 12 matches, scoring three goals. He returned to Crystal Palace after his four-month-long loan period ended.

He had joined Crystal Palace during the January transfer window of the 2011-12 season and remained at the club until 2017. During those four and half seasons, Appiah had appeared in just six Championship matches and two League Cup games.

International experience

Appiah was selected in the Ghana squad by then-coach Avram Grant for the 2015 African Cup of Nation. He made his international debut against in the third match of the group when he had come on as a substitute. The striker had started in the quarterfinal tie against Guinea where he had scored one goal and provided an assist as Ghana clinched a 3-0 win. It is his first and only international goal so far.

He also started in the semifinal and the final against Equatorial Guinea and respectively. Unfortunately, Ghana lost in the final in the penalty shootout. The last time he wore the Ghana jersey was in March 2015 in two friendly matches against and Mali.

Last stint

The Ghanaian forward last played for League One side AFC Wimbledon. He joined the club ahead of the 2017-18 season on a three-year deal. He left the club at the end of the 2019-20 season and joined NorthEast United on a free transfer ahead of the 2020-21 ISL season.