Alison Kharsyntiew: Deshorn Brown has the calibre to make an impact at NorthEast United

The assistant coach of NorthEast United believes that the Highlanders can certainly qualify for the ISL play-offs...

parted ways with Gerard Nus following their 1-1 draw with earlier this week. Since then, Khalid Jamil has been named the interim coach of the side for the remainder of the (ISL) season.

Alison Kharsyntiew, who serves as the assistant coach of the side, opined that Jamil can guide NorthEast United into the top four. He also pointed that Jamil has done reasonably well in the Indian football circuit having most famously clinched the title with .

“Khalid is a good coach. He has been very successful in Indian football and I'm sure he will bring in a lot in terms of performance and results. We have to be consistent in our performances and if we are consistent, I'm sure we will reach the top four. We have to work hard as a team and give our best,” said Kharsyntiew.

NorthEast United haven’t won a single match in their last outings and the onus will be on with them when they face this Sunday evening.

“We always play a balanced game. If we lose the ball, we try to defend and if we win the ball, we try to create chances,” he mentioned.

The good news for the club is that striker Idrissa Sylla is back in contention for a start after missing the last game due to a knock. However, new signing Deshorn Brown may not be handed a start but could possibly be on the bench.

“We have to wait for that. He's (Brown) a good signing by the club. By his calibre, I think he can help a lot with our remaining matches,” said Kharsyntiew.

He also shared his thoughts on striker Kwesi Appiah, who picked up an injury last month and has been ruled of action for the rest of the campaign.

“He's still under treatment with the medical team.”

The former coach also spoke on the threat Nerijus Valskis poses and that his defenders need to be alert throughout in order to keep the ISL Golden Boot winner in check.

“The team is ready and motivated for tomorrow's match and our focus is only on tomorrow's match. We have to be very focused and concentrated and we should not allow any space for Valskis,” said Kharsyntiew.