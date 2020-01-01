Kibu Vicuna: Our playing style is similar to FC Goa

The former Mohun Bagan coach shared his opinion on Arjun Jayaraj, who decided to part ways with the Yellow Tuskers…

are winless in three matches this season in the (ISL) and they would hope that this run comes to an end this Sunday.

They will be up against an side, who like Kerala Blasters, are in search for their first three points of the new campaign.

Coach Kibu Vicuna promised a good game of football for neutrals as he believes that the two teams prefer to take the game to the opponent, as opposed to sitting back and rely on counterattack.

“There are more similarities with Goa than with other teams because of the style of play. They are going to play their cards, we are going to play ours.

“They have very good players, they have a fantastic coach (Juan Ferrando). Last year they were winners of the league. In football, you decide after the season, not after three matches. I am sure our team is going to improve. We need to train well.

“We have our own style. We will try to play the ball. In the beginning, both teams are going to go for the points. Both teams want possession and want to create chances. I hope we can watch a good game,” said the Spanish boss.

Arjun Jayaraj, a central midfielder, was in the news earlier this week as he mutually terminated his contract with the Blasters and opted to join outfit FC.

“There is no place for everyone, everyone has to fight to take his place. Sometimes we have a lot of players in this position, he decided to terminate the contract. We wish him the best,” said Vicuna.

The bad news for Blasters is that Sergio Cidoncha picked up an injury in the last game against and could be sidelined for a long period.

“We have to be with Sergio because it is an important period for him, he is the captain of the team. We have to take care of him. Then we will try to improve the team,” Vicuna answered when asked about whether the club would sign a replacement for Cidoncha.

The Spanish coach believes that the club has enough options in midfield to fill in for Cidoncha.

“We have different possibilities. We have Vicente Gomez, Jeakson (Singh), Rohit (Kumar), Givson Singh, Sahal (Samad), Facundo (Pereryra). We are trying to have the best combination possible,” he mentioned.

Interestingly, Blasters have kept Bilal Khan and Abdul Hakku out of the matchday squad in their last three matches.

“Only 20 players can come for the game. If they (Bilal and Abdul) are coming, another two players will go out. It is a matter of numbers."