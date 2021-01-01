'Kerala Blasters have been unlucky' - Jamshedpur boss Owen Coyle wary of 'dangerous' Yellow Army

Jamshedpur boss Owen Coyle hinted that Jamshedpur may make domestic additions to the squad...

Jamshedpur head coach Owen Coyle considers as a 'dangerous opponent' ahead of their next (ISL) clash on Sunday.

The Men of Steel defeated Bengaluru 1-0 in their last game and are currently fifth on the league table. Blasters, on the other hand, are 10th.

"We had to play nine games within 35 days but the players and backroom staff have been working together. We obviously got a couple of injuries but got one or two coming back, which will help for the second half of the season. We have to make sure to work very hard and try to win three points in every game.

"The games are very tough - the squads, the opponents, outstanding coaches and now with a game against Kerala Blasters, Kibu Vicuna is already a winner in (2019-20 title with ) as he has shown. They will be dangerous opponents and we have to make sure that we are at our best," Coyle said ahead of his team's match against the Yellows who have just one win so far this season.

He further added, "When you win, the morale is always high. Equally, when we suffered the loss against (2-1) it was very unjust as you all know we scored a wonderful goal in the 88th minute (Alex Lima's shot had crossed the line after hitting the crossbar) that was taken out of our hands but we picked each other up and went again which we did against Bengaluru. We never get too high when we win and too low when we lose. We look for the balance and understand and look to improve."

The former manager feels that that Vicuna's side has just been unlucky.

"If you look at Kerala's games, they have been very unlucky. Even if you look at their last game, they obviously lost 4-2 but they could have easily scored five or six goals in the game. Against Mumbai [City, 2-0 loss] they put themselves two-nothing down because of individual errors but they could have again scored two or three goals.

"When teams have had disappointing results, they can be very dangerous. They have some wonderful players. I think it will be a difficult game and we have to make sure that we bring the same work ethic that we brought in the first nine games of the season," he remarked.

Coyle also informed that Narender Gahlot, David Grande and Nick Fitzgerald are back in training. Stephen Eze who the Jamshedpur coach has deemed to have recovered from his knock from the last game is also available for selection but Laldinliana Renthlei remains a doubt for Sunday's tie.

"When you look to get players into your squad, I always suggest that you try to get players better than you already have. If any of them become available, it will have to be domestic players because we have a full quota of foreign players. So if there is a young (Indian) player out there who can enhance what we're doing at Jamshedpur, I think we would be interested," he mentioned.