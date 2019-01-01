ISL Final 2018-19: 'FC Goa can learn from their mistakes against Bengaluru,' says Lobera

The Spaniard belives that the past will not matter on Sunday as the final is a different game...

coach Sergio Lobera does not believe that the two league-stage defeats to will have any impact on the final on Sunday.

The Gaurs lost 1-2 at home before being handed a heavy 3-0 loss in Bengaluru.

"Whatever happened in the past stays in the past. The final is a completely different game. We played well in the semi-finals but the final is a different game. You have to look at Bengaluru the team as a whole. It is true that they have won more matches against us. But we come here with the intention of winning the final. We can learn from those mistakes.

"I think tomorrow (Sunday), tactics will be important. But motivation and other psychological factors will also be important. It will be a matter of how the players handle themselves in the final," stated Lobera.

FC Goa have improved defensively this season but the manager does not want to credit any individual for it.

"When you concede a lot of goals you start talking about your defenders and goalkeeper. Similarly, when we score a lot you point to Coro (Corominas) and others. The improvement in defence is a matter of hard work put in by the whole team and we should not look at individuals," opined Lobera.

The 42-year old manager refused to accept that his team are too dependant on their overseas contingent, "Our Indian players have improved a lot this season. They are understanding my philosophy of football. They will be important for us tomorrow."

He also rejected the claim that FC Goa and Bengaluru play the same style of football.

"I have said a lot of times that I don't agree that Goa and Bengaluru play the same style of football. Both coaches come from . But I always try to play possessional and attacking football . That's what I have been doing during my time in FC Goa."

Mandar Rao Dessai will be leading Goa in the final and the defender believes that they will be able to deliver the trophy to the fans.

"We have been doing well since the beginning of the season. We had a good pre-season. The fans will be travelling to support us. Bengaluru will try and score but we will also try our best (to stop them). I remember that day (previous final) very well. We went down 3-2. We have to keep our focus and we can do it. The fans want the trophy. We are working hard and hopefully, we can give them the trophy," stated the left-back.

He also shed light on the style of Lobera and thanked his coach for believing in his abilities as a left-back.

"Coach believed in me that I can play as a left back. I try to improve in every game so that I can help my team. Now, we try to keep a lot of possession. We wait for opportunities to attack. Before it was a lot direct. We were not keeping balls that much. But things have changed now," expressed Mandar.

Ferran Corominas might be the leading goal scorer in this season of (ISL) but he is yet to score against Bengaluru. And the Spanish striker is looking to change that in the all important game.

"It's true that I haven't scored against Bengaluru this season. Me and my teammates got some chances (but couldn't score). But this game is different. We are ready and excited about tomorrow's game," said the forward.

The former striker is not feeling any kind of pressure before the final.

"I have never had that pressure. I always try to help my team. It is good that the defence has improved. There are fewer gaps between the lines. But no pressure as such."

While many at Bengaluru might be of the opinion that league leaders should be the champions, Sergio Lobera has a different opinion.

"If you ask me then I would say that the team with the biggest GD should be the winner. But this is a competition and every team knows the rules beforehand. And you work towards that. From my previous experience in , I played two playoffs to get promoted in the first division," he signed off.