ISL 2018-19: Sergio Lobera - This was a complete performance by our team

The FC Goa boss was pleased with his team's reaction from their loss against Pune City...

FC Goa ended their three-match winless run in emphatic fashion with a 5-1 hiding of NorthEast United. Goa boss Sergio Lobera dedicated the win to the fans and everyone else associated with the club.

“It (5-1 win) is a good gift for the fans, the team and everybody working at the club. This win is dedicated to all of them,” the Spaniard said.

Goa’s wingback Carlos Pena was deputed at centre-back and Lobera was pleased with his versatility.

“We knew that Pena could play both centre-back and left back before we signed him. We knew what we were getting and that's why we signed him.”

“I think it turned out well for us. I think Pena played well and so did the rest of the team,” the Spaniard maintained.

The 41-year-old was aware that his team was up against a competent attack and decided to exploit NorthEast United’s weakness, their injury-ridden backline.

“Analysing the other team, we knew that with one of their foreign centre-backs (Mislav Komorski) injured, they would play one of their foreigners up front. We knew that the game would be tough through the middle particularly because they have two good forwards in (Bartholomew) Ogbeche and (Juan) Mascia with (Federico) Gallego behind them,” he said.

Lobera believes that the scoreline could have been more lopsided, had Goa taken their chances early on in the game. The Goa boss hailed his team’s performance as one of their most complete one yet and mentioned that the scoreline was a good reflection of their performance.

“I think, in the first half, we should have had a big difference in terms of the scoreline. In the second half, we were superior to them in all aspects and I think the result was a reflection of that.”

“I think it was a complete performance, in the sense, it was a good reaction after the defeat (2-0 loss against FC Pune City) which was very hard to take for us. This is the line of work that we need to follow if we want to achieve ultimate success,” Lobera concluded.