FC Goa's Alberto Noguera: Brandon Fernandes is one of the best Indian players

Noguera feels that it is a privilege to play alongside Brandon Fernandes rather than against....

's Alberto Noguera was all praises for teammate Brandon Fernandes, highlighting him as one of the best Indian players.

Noguera, who has started two games out of four for the Gaurs this season, has been impressive so far. He registered an assist in the 2-2 draw against Bengaluru and was unfortunate to hit the upright in what could have been the potential winner in the 1-1 draw against .



"There should certainly be some healthy competition within the side. That’s how we all grow. I like to play with good players and Brandon is one of the best Indian players in this league. So I am happy playing on his side anytime rather than against," Noguera told Goal, having started alongside Brandon once - against NorthEast United.

With Goa currently occupying the seventh spot and with an opportunity to climb into the top four at the end of Round 5 as they face Odisha on Saturday, the 31-year-old is impressed by the level of competition in the ISL.

More teams

"I think this league is really competitive and I am frankly quite impressed by the level. It’s improving every year. As you can see this season, any team can beat any other team. That’s great for watching.



"To be fair, I am most impressed with my team. It’s a new team and a new coach (Juan Ferrando), but I am really delighted at how everything has come together. I think we are playing some outstanding football. We haven’t got the best results but sometimes in football these things happen. We are trying to change this situation with wins in the upcoming games," he said.

Several young Indian players have been afforded an opportunity to shine like Saviour Gama and Princeton Rebello this season at Goa. Noguera spoke about their potential.

"We have some very talented (Indian) players in our club. They need to improve in some aspects. With time and confidence, they will be very good. I’m sure they will grow to become really important players for the club and for the national team really soon," he observed.