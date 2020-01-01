Robbie Fowler: We know what the Kolkata derby means to the fans

The 45-year-old has is looking forward to the Kolkata derby in the ISL...

coach Robbie Fowler is looking forward to leading the team to its first-ever Kolkata derby in the (ISL).

After merged with to enter the ISL as a new entity ATK Mohun Bagan, East Bengal followed suit by roping in Shree Cement as their investors. In what could be termed as a statement signing, the Red and Golds moved quickly to bring in legend Robbie Fowler as their head coach.

In a virtual presser on Saturday, Fowler said, "In football rivalry is healthy. It drives the players and it drives the football clubs to achieve the very best. Myself and Tony (Anthony Grant, assistant coach)), we have been involved in various such games in our football career and various derbies which are huge," said Fowler.

"We know what it means to the fans and the football club. It is a relatively new club in terms of coming into the ISL but we know about the history between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in the . It is something the club should try and use to our advantage. We know how important the rivalry is for the fans and we will get accustomed to it."

The former Brisbane Roar coach suggested that his partnership with Grant can help improve the ISL.

"I have been following the ISL. Myself and Tony, we are football people and we follow football all around the world. The ISL is a relatively new league and it has got better every single season. Hopefully now, with our entry, we can make the competition a little bit more successful. Our aim is to be successful as much as we can."

Although East Bengal will have a shorter pre-season compared to the rest of the ISL clubs, Fowler has accepted the challenge.

"In football, it is always hard work in terms of building teams. I think we have had a history of building a team who struggled and make them successful over in . We know we can do it. It is a challenge we have accepted and it is a challenge we want to do really well. It is about doing the preparation right, methods and ethics into the player and we will be doing that. We can’t wait to get started.

"No doubt it will be a challenge. For football in the world to sort of get going again in certain situations and certain circumstances, we need to adapt to it. We know what we need to expect. We the coaching staff have to create an environment where the players can enjoy. We are going to be sensible in our approach. What we fundamentally need to know is we are put here to work. The players need to know that we are to do a job, we are here to do the very best we can. We will do everything to make the players comfortable as much as possible," he vouched.