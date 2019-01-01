ISL 2019-20: Carles Cuadrat- Being top is momentary

Cuadrats's men registered an away win against Odisha FC to go top of the table..

registered their first away win in this year's against Odisha at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

Cuadrat's men have leapt to the top of the table but the Spaniard feels the competition has only just started.

"Top of the table is a momentary situation, the other teams will also play but it also has been very good to break the (curse) in winning away games. Sometimes we were winning it but at last we used to concede and there we lost points," he said.

"My work today was to tell the players that if we arrive at that (winning) moment, we will have to be mentally strong to try to catch the points because it is very sad if the same thing happens to a team thrice. We were working with the system. There were options to score for both the teams. They played a very good game."

The Blues are undefeated so far this season and have conceded the least number of goals. Once again, the defence did well and Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was excellent in between the sticks.

"It makes us strong. Football is a lot of mental game. For us it is very good, we kept another clean sheet. It is good that we have only conceded two goals. We are building for the future. We all know it’s a tough league. We know the points we lost earlier, nobody is going to give us those four points. So we have to catch points under any circumstances. And I am happy with the players."

The Bengaluru attack has not been at their best in front of goal and has found it difficult to threaten defences this season.

"We have been working on scoring goals. On the pitch, you have to make fast decisions. It’s football, 1-0 is enough to become a champion."