ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan's Edu Garcia set to return from injury before Mumbai City clash

While the Mariners will miss Tiri due to suspension, Edu Garcia will be available for selection ahead of the important clash against Mumbai City...

In what comes as welcome news for ATK Mohun Bagan, Spanish midfielder Edu Garcia is all set to return from injury and will be available for selection ahead of the team's crucial Indian Super League's (ISL) final league stage match against Mumbai City FC.

Garcia has been out of action since the match against Chennaiyin FC on January 21 where he limped off the ground after a challenge from Memo Moura. The Spaniard has appeared in 10 matches for the Mariners this season so far and has scored one goal.

Garcia's return to action after a gap of seven matches will boost the Kolkata club's confidence who will be missing star defender Tiri due to suspension against the Islanders.

ATK Mohun Bagan currently enjoy a six-point gap over Mumbai City at the top of the table after their draw against Hyderabad on Monday. If Mumbai City win their penultimate match against Odisha, they will reduce the gap to three points with the league leaders.

Then in the final game of the league stage, ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai will battle it out to determine who will qualify for the AFC Champions League (ACL) group stage next season.

The Mariners have the edge over Mumbai City going into the final game as only a point will secure their ACL slot while Mumbai City have no option but to win.

The Kolkata giants are on a six-match unbeaten streak at the moment where they have won five including a derby triumph over city rivals East Bengal.