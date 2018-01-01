ISL: ATK announce signing of former Bengaluru FC man Edu Garcia

The two-time champions have been very active in the transfer market and now have brought in another proven player...

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit ATK have flexed their financial muscles and have signed former Bengaluru FC midfielder Edu Garcia.

The club announced the capture along with the signing of Delhi Dynamos fullback Pritam Kotal, which Goal had revealed earlier.

Edu Garcia is a proven performer in the ISL, having been the major driving force behind Bengaluru FC's brilliant start last year. His impressive performances meant that he attracted the attentions of Chinese second-division side Zhejiang Greentown FC.

He has now opted to return to India in ATK colours, with his ability to play down the wings also set to benefit Steve Coppell's team.

"The additions made to the squad are positive and we are quite excited to bring the new players on board. We hope that they can deliver and excite the fans through their performances on the pitch. We will begin training after the international break and assess how soon they can be integrated to our main squad. We look forward to a bright start in 2019," said Steve Coppell on the new signings.

ATK now have eight foreigners on their payroll and will only be allowed to register seven of them in the ISL. It is worth noting that Kalu Uche is still nursing an injury and the Kolkata-based side could opt to register Garcia in his place until he returns, barring any departures.

ATK are currently sixth on the table, four points off the final play-off spot. Steve Coppell will be hoping Garcia can contribute heavily in their push to reach the play-offs when the league resumes next month.