ISL 2020-21: Odisha vs Mumbai City - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Sergio Lobera's men cannot afford to drop any points if they want to keep themselves in contention for the ISL League Shield

ATK Mohun Bagan, whom Mumbai City face in the last league fixture of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season, dropping points in the 2-2 draw against Hyderabad gave the Islanders their final hope to finish the league stage at the summit when the Mumbai-based are against Odisha at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, on Wednesday evening.

Game Odisha vs Mumbai City
Date Wednesday, February 24
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming
Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels
Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi
 
Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels
Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada
 
Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

 

 TEAM NEWS

Odisha Possible XI:

Odisha possible XI

Injured - None
Doubtful - None
Suspended - None

Key Players - Diego Mauricio, Brad Inman
 

Mumbai City Possible XI:

Mumbai City possible XI

Injured - None
Doubtful - None
Suspended - Hugo Boumous

Key Players - Bartholomew Ogbeche, Ahmed Jahouh
 

